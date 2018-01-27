Akufo-Addo leaves for 30th AU summit in Ethiopia

President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union, which is being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The meeting of the Heads of State will take place from 28th to 29th January, 2018, under the theme, “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable path to Africa’s Transformation”.

A statement announcing the departure of the President also added “On 30th January, 2018, President Akufo-Addo will be in South Africa to attend the funeral of his great friend, the South African trumpeter, composer and singer, Hugh Ramapolo Masekela, which is taking place in Johannesburg”.

The President was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP; the Attorney General, Ms Gloria Akuffo; and officials of the Presidency and the Foreign Ministry.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament Aaron Mike Oquaye has been sworn in as acting President as Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is on a medical leave in the UK.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com