Healthy looking Bawumia walks streets of London

Photos of Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who is on a medical leave in London has hit social media amid claims his health was worsening.

Mr. Bawumia who appears healthy in the photos is seen beaming with smiles as he walks the streets with his wife, Samira Bawumia.

It comes as some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress speculated that the Vice President’s health was deteriorating and was likely to be replaced by President Akufo-Addo.

On Friday, a sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said he had visited Mr. Bawumia and he was not in a health post as was being alleged by some Ghanaians on social media.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com