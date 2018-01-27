Kwabenya Police station attackers arrested

Five suspects who allegedly invaded the Kwabenya Police station last Sunday and killed an officer in their operation have been arrested, the Police have announced.

The alleged criminals; Kofi Seshie,28, Sarba George,23, George Asante,33, Theophilus Banda and Elvis Owusu, 31, were arrested at Kasoa Saturday, a police statement noted.

“Kofi Seshie is believed to have shot and killed the Police Inspector. All five suspects were arrested by the Accra Police Command in the early hours of today Saturday 27th January,2018,” the statement confirmed.

The latest arrests bring to 11 the total number of people arrested in connection with the raid. Six persons were picked earlier in the week.

The culprits shot and killed a police officer on duty and freed seven suspects who were in police custody.

The attack has heightened fears of insecurity among Ghanaians with some security analysts suggesting the police is unable to protect the citizenry.

