N/R: Galwei residents prevent Chief access to Palace

Armed security forces with at least an armoured vehicle were deployed Friday evening to Galwei in the Gushegu district after residents blocked roads threatening to harm chief of the community, if he returned to occupy the palace.

The community is hard to reach due to bad road and communication networks. People there have a spot where they gather to receive mobile reception

An assemblyman for Nayilifong, an electoral area in the community Saule Alidu, told Starr News he saw the forces racing towards the troubled village.

According to him, residents have been protesting against the regency of one Mr. Mahamudu Sigli, a former DCE of the Gushegu District.

Alidu said residents told him some women and children were being asked to leave to nearby communities to join relatives.

Tension mounted in the village as residents begun to issue threats and some youth use to heavy tree branches to block the porous paths into the community.

“They said the Regent gave someone chieftaincy and the people said that person shouldn’t come home. Before that, the people said they don’t want that man but the Regent said he will give to him and let the security bring him home,” the assembly man explained what triggered the relaxed chieftaincy disturbance.

The District Chief Executive for Gushegu said he was yet to receive any information from his “service commander” without elaborating further.

Tensions rose last year in Dagbon as government attempted to facilitate the implementation of the agreed treaty.

A radio station was attacked in Tamale, three rooms in the Kpatinga palace also suffered arson attack as the Andani family accused government of attempts to facilitate the repeat of the 2002 Dagbon Massacre.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Eliasu Tanko