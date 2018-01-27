President Akufo-Addo has charged awardees of the 1st Gender and Development Initiative for Africa (GADIA) Advocates Charge Award (GACH) to ensure that they promote gender equality in their respective Corporate environments.

Addressing attendees of the 1st GADIA Advocates Charge (GACH) Awards held at the Banquet hall of the Flagstaff House under the theme: “Making Gender Equality the Private Sector’s Business”, President Akufo-Addo said the promotion of gender equality at the work place particularly in the private sector is a very necessary tool in the quest of African countries to eradicate poverty.

President Akufo-Addo urged the various top CEO’s to do all they can to support the movement to bring Gender Equality within the African continent.

The GACH Award 2018

The GACH award is a premier advocacy award instituted by President Akufo-Addo under GADIA to support sustainable contributions towards gender equality and the progress of women employed within the private sector. The GACH award will be bestowed upon a specific number of prominent businessmen across the continent who will be charged by the President as AU Gender Champion for the continent to take concrete and measurable steps within their respective companies to enhance Gender equality over a particular period of time.

The Awardees

The top eight (8) businessmen selected for the the role included, Mr. Roy Aboku, CEO of Ocelot/ Investa Capital , Dr. Kofi Amoah Abban CEO of Rigworld Services Limited, Dr. Zibrim Yamusah, CEO, Yamusah Group of Companies, Dr. Kwabena Adjei, CEO of Kasapreko Company Limited, Dr. Yaw Adu Gyamfi, CEO, Danpong Group of Companies, Dr. Osei Kwame Dispite, CEO of Despite Group of Companies, Mr. Albert Osei, CEO of Koko King Limited and Mr. Kwasi Twum, Founder and CEO Multi Media Group Ltd.

GADIA

The African Union on the 14th November 2017 launched the Gender and Development Initiative for Africa (GADIA). The Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission H.E Kwesi Quartey joined the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, who also doubles as the Chairperson of the African Union’s Committee on Gender and Development, in the launch of the Initiative under the theme “Africa women as leaders in business and politics”. The launch took place in Accra. GADIA is aimed at encouraging and promoting the gender empowerment campaign across Africa.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Wilberforce Asare