USA Gymnastics board to quit over Larry Nassar abuse

The entire USA Gymnastics (USAG) board has said it will comply with a US Olympic Committee’s (USOC) ultimatum to resign over an abuse scandal.

The USOC earlier said the 18-member board must step down by 31 January or lose status as a sports governing body.

The USOC outlined steps the board must take after ex-USAG doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years for sexually abusing young athletes.

Five directors of the USAG board have already resigned amid the fallout.

Two Michigan State University (MSU) officials have also quit after the school became embroiled in the scandal.