CHAN: Sudan Edge Zambia, Book Semi-Final Spot

The Chipolopolo of Zambia have crashed out of this year’s Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) after they were stunned 1-0 by Sudan in Marrakech on Saturday night.

At the last edition in Rwanda in 2016, Zambia also crashed out in the quarter-finals after losing 5-4 on penalties to Guinea.

The only goal of the game was scored by Saifeldin Bakhit in the 32nd minute.

Sudan become the second team to make it into the semi-finals after Morocco booked their last four spot with a 2-0 win against Namibia earlier on Saturday.

The quarter-finals continue on Sunday as Nigeria will face Angola in Tangier while Congo will battle Libya in Agadier.

Source:Starrportsgh