E/R: MTTD rakes in 170k from fines 

The Motor Transport and Traffic Department ,MTTD, in the Eastern Region raked total of Ghc170,105 from Court fines in 2017.

This is an increase from Ghc92,722 realized in 2016 .

The drivers were fined over various road traffic offenses such as overloading ,speeding ,jumping traffic ,careless driving among others.

The Eastern Regional Commander of MTTD, ACP Cephas Koffie said this in an interview with Starr News.

Meanwhile, the Regional MTTD has identified Seven accident prone roads where most fatal accidents occur.

These are Teacher Mante to Apedwa stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highways , Asamankese -Akroso to Oda road,Akuse -Teye Kwame to Fodoa ,Asikuma Junction to Atimpoku , Adeiso to Asamankese ,Nkawkaw Bypass and Nsawam Bypass.

A total of 1233 accident cases were recorded in 2017 in the Region as against 1,284 in 2016 indicating a decrease of 3.9%.

The accident cases recorded in 2017 involved 1732 vehicles also a decrease by 4.36% as compared to same period 2016 which recorded 1,811 accident vehicles.

The number of persons who died out of the accidents cases recorded in 2017 were 374 an increase of 8% compared to 347 deaths recorded in 2016.

A total of 2,254 were injured during the year under review as against 2,190 injuries recorded in 2016.

374 pedestrians were knocked down in 2017 in the region an increase of 16.4% compared to 346 cases in 2016.

The Regional MTTD described as worrying despite marginal reduction in accident cases in the region therefore other measures are being roll out this year on to mitigate the menace.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah