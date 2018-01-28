FIFA U-20 WWC: Ghana seal qualification

Ghana has qualified to the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup after beating Cameroon 3-0 (4-1 aggregate) in the final qualifying match played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday.

Ernestina Abambila shot Ghana into the lead in the 18th minute with a long drive from the edge of the box.

Priscilla Adubea doubled the lead for the Black Princesses after latching on to a pass.

Former Black Maidens captain Sandra Owusu Ansah who came into the game as a substitute got a late goal to put the game beyond the reach of th3 Cameroonians.

With the win, Ghana now qualifies to the FIFA U20 World Cup which will be staged in France from August 5-24.

Meanwhile the Falconets of Nigeria will join Ghana to the World Cup once again after the two sides represented the African continent in New Zealand two years ago.

Source:GFA