Lands misappropriation dangerous to food security – FOGET

The president and founder of the Foundation for Generational Thinkers (FOGET), Mr. Proper Afetsi has warned that the brazen misappropriation of lands in the country would have severe impact on food security in the near future if not checked immediately.

“Already, Ghana is unable to produce enough food to feed its citizens, hence over 66% of rice consumed in the country is imported alongside common vegetables like onions, tomatoes, carrots, garlic, cabbage, cocoyam leaves ( kontomire) among others,” he said in a statement last week.

Despite its fertile lands, Ghana depends on neighbouring Côte d’voire, Togo, Bukina Faso, Niger and other parts of the world for her food supply, a situation he described as pathetic which must be brought to an end.

“If you drive through the Ada stretch, you would be amazed how people have acquired lands previously being used for agricultural purposes,” he noted.

He continued: “Sometimes, I get fascinated over these activities because Ada is one area known for producing okro, pepper, tomatoes, onions, maize and other cereals” but the lands have been sold out for real estate developers.

Congratulating government on the introduction of the Planting for Food and Jobs Policy, he said the agriculture sector can be saved with introduction of high rising buildings, since they can accommodate thousands of families at a go and the temptation of individuals acquiring land for shelter for themselves would reduce significantly.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM