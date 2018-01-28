NYA opens application for Online Digital Marketing course

The National Youth Authority (NYA) is calling on the youth to apply for its upcoming course in Online Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Training Programme.

The programme is targeted at persons between the ages of 15 to 35 with a minimum knowledge in Information and Communication Technology (ICT). The deadline to apply is January 31, 2018 via its secured website: https://nyatraining.com Application can also be done through NYA Regional Secretariats.

The programme will equip participants with the requisite technology-driven entrepreneurial skills to use the internet, especially social media to market their products and services as well as start virtual offices in a bid to reduce unemployment in Ghana.

“It will also provide beneficiaries with basic digital media management skills to optimize their marketing efforts, find new job opportunities and create new businesses,” the NYA said in a statement.

Prospective participants will be introduced to Mobile App programming as they acquire basic technical skills and confidence to develop, promote, and sell local and international products through the digital market platform.

According to the NYA, the Online Digital Marketing and Entrepreneurship Training Programme is part of efforts to equip over 3000 youth, mostly the vulnerable with employable skills by December 2018.

Having passed a pre-test session to establish knowledge level, successful applicants will benefit from three-month hands on training and technical support.

E-Marketing and Digital Media Entrepreneurship Training has the potential to help create a more practical and current set of learning tools to match the rapidly changing skills required in today’s workforce, building a new generation with the required skills and confidence to succeed in an emerging knowledge society

The NYA is collaborating with a number of organizations including the Accra Digital Centre, Kofi Annan ICT Centre, District Assemblies and Members of Parliament to carry out the programme.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM