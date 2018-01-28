OmniBank’s SME Clinic tutors School Managers and Proprietors

OmniBank’s SME Clinic in partnership with Catalyst Learning Center have organized a seminar to abreast School Managers and Proprietors on modern educational and financial skills.

The OmniBank’s SME Clinic offers free business support, advisory, training, and networking opportunities for business owners and managers.

Catalyst Learning Center is a social enterprise, working with the Ghana National Association of Private Schools (GNAPS), to deliver superior curriculum content, pedagogy and assessment to affordable schools in Ghana.

The training saw over 300 participants from the Association of Private Schools participate.

It was facilitated by Mrs. Pricilla Asare and Ken Donkor of Catalyst Learning Center, Principal Reach Assistant at the University of Cape Coast, Theophilus Odame Danso and the head of Credit at OmniBank, Steven Avonyo.

The team talked on industry best practices needed to propel growth.

Mr Avonyo charged the School Managers and Proprietorsto keep proper governance and financial models in order to access financial support.

“They need to have a good banking culture, where they are able to deposit funds received and withdraw them in order for the bank to see the total size of the business as reflected in their bank statement.

“There is also the need to have a competent management in place and competent staff to run the affairs business. There should be a clear difference between those who manage the academic affairs of the school and those who manage the financial affairs of the school. When this is in place it is hard for any financial institution to deny you any facility,” Mr Avonyo added.

Participants were grateful for the seminar and promised to implement the doctrines.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM