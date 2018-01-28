Rethink Centralised Uni. Application proposal – UCC don

The Director of the Directorate of Academic affairs of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) Jeff Teye Onyame called for a broader consultation on the proposed centralized application procedure for admissions into public universities in the country.

According to Onyame, considering the number of universities in the country at the moment, it will be difficult to implement such a policy and therefore needs further deliberations to arrive at a meaningful conclusion.

Mr. Onyame’s comment was in response to a recent announcement by the Minister of State in charge of tertiary education Prof. Kwesi Yankah who announced that plans are far advanced to ensure that a policy is drawn to harmonize university applications into one central entity thus a joint admission committee.

With this announcement, individual prospective applicants will be required to apply to any public university in the country by buying just a single form if the policy is enforced into law.

Mr. Onyame who says the policy should be given a second look was quick to add that, the University of Cape Coast for instance, is ready to dialogue with the government on the issue when they are formally served notice.

Mr. Onyame further explained that the cost of each application forms for university admission comprise series of materials that go into the admission process and debunked the assertion that the sale of admission forms are deliberate attempt by the universities to siphon money from applicants.

He indicated that, the monies accrued from the sale of application forms are used for processing the forms and to support the Universities in areas that lack financial support from the government.

Mr. Onyame said discussions should also consider what goes to the Universities in terms of resources to be able to carry out admissions.

According to him, people must be interested to knowing where the Universities get the money to process application forms.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour .