Road accidents on the rise in Central region – NRSC 

By Starrfmonline

The Central Regional Operations Manager for the National Road Safety Commission [NRSC] Linda Afotey Annan has disclosed a rather damning statistics placing the region on the high side in road accident in 2017.

According to Afotey Annan, provisional statistics indicates that road accident in the region is on the ascendancy and blamed it largely on indiscipline on the road by motorists.

She explained that the high number of vehicles plying the roads each day also account significantly to road accidents.

She described the high level of road carnage as worrying and called for intensified education and sensitization on road safety.

She said her outfit will continue to prioritize road safety education but can be successful if other stakeholders join to achieve their goals.

She further called on the government to consider granting the Commission the mandate to enforce road safety laws.

 

