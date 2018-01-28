The Royal Bank celebrates 5th anniversary, focuses on customer satisfaction

Award winning indigenous bank, The Royal Bank has reiterated its resolve to satisfy prospective and existing customers with nothing, but innovative, unique, tailor-made banking products and services as it celebrates five years of operations.

Most Ghanaian small medium enterprises, businesses and institutions have so far benefitted from products such as The Royal Consumer Asset Finance, The Royal Personal Loan, The Royal Salary Overdraft, The Royal Scheme Loan, The Royal Current Plus Account, The Royal Auto Insurance Loan and many others.

Speaking to Ultimate Business, Managing Director of the bank, Osei Asafo-Adjei described the bank’s performance in 2017 as satisfactory, adding that the bank will provide much better services.

“In the year 2017, we did quite well, compared to the previous years but as one will expect, this is a new bank, we are only 5 years, so the first few years will present some challenges. I think the challenge is now behind us and the bank has taken off.

“We have won a lot of awards and we are very happy about that; awards in corporate banking, best growth performance, top emerging brand and more. Specifically for the future, we’re going to continue from where we are and try as much as possible to enhance our performance in terms of customer satisfaction. The customer is most important to us and the satisfaction of the customers is what brings the awards”, The Royal Bank MD hinted.

He added that having operated in Ghana for 5 years, The Royal Bank will also continue in its corporate social responsibilities to support communities.

The goal of the bank is to construct 60 boreholes across the country annually for communities and institutions that do not have access to potable water.

Osei Asafo-Adjei stated that “we will also continue with our corporate social responsibilities; developing communities and providing them with water, supporting the health and education sectors as we’ve always done.”

He also expressed The Royal Bank’s sincere appreciation to their clients for their commitment and dedication to the growth of the bank.

The Royal Bank which is a wholly Ghanaian owned company incorporated on July 15, 2011 and started operations in Ghana on December 10, 2012.

The bank currently has 26 branches across the country offering SME Banking, Private Banking, Corporate Banking, Consumer Banking and Business Advisory Services.

Source: Ghana/Ultimatefmonline.com/106.9FM/Patricia Ama Bonsu