Tagoe retains IBO Lightweight belt in round 10

Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe (28-1, 14 KOs) controversially stopped Argentina’s Fernando David Saucedo (61-7-3, 10 KOs) in round 10 to defend his IBO lightweight belt on Saturday night at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Referee Roger Barnor stopped the bout in the 10th round after Saucedo hit the canvass from punches to the back of his head which is not allowed in the discipline .

However, referee Barnor stopped the bout and awarded the technical knockout victory to Tagoe.

Saucedo visited the canvass twice in the second round but complained a lot in the match that Tagoe was throwing unallowed punches to the back of his neck.

After that decision from referee Barnor, most of the fans at the Bukom Arena expressed their displeasure with respect to how the referee stopped the bout.

Tagoe retained the belt and remains undefeated in 28 bouts.

Source:Starrsportsgh