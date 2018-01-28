Terrorism: We’ve information on everyone – Gov’t

The government has said it has robust measures in place to counter any act of terrorism in Ghana despite growing concerns that the country’s security apparatus is porous.

On January 15, the Police at Odorkor, a suburb of Accra, Ghana’s capital arrested three persons in possession of a cache of explosives.

One of the suspects is believed to be a member of the dreaded terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The development came on the backs of warnings by Security analysts last year that Ghana was at a tipping point of instability, forecasting an infiltration of ISIS terrorist network into the country by 2020.

As several coalition forces intensified aggression against ISIS in Syria and Iraq, dozens of its fighters have fled into parts of North Africa and recent activities of organized criminality in Ghana could provide a lifeline for their operation.

At least 100 Ghanaians joined the deadly terrorist group per a report from the Libyan government through its Attorney General last year.

Assuring parliament last week that the country’s security agencies are leaving no stone unturned in the fight against terrorism, the Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul said the safety and security of the citizenry is high on the government’s agenda.

He said: “This government is very cautious about the safety of the people of Ghana. We are very cautious and we are making sure the people of Ghana are completely safe. That’s the reason why Mr. Speaker, we are hesitant to take any decision that would have security implications on the people of Ghana.

“That’s the reason why the Minister for Interior told this House that for security reasons there are certain information we can’t put on the floor here.”

“But Mr. Speaker, I can assure you that the people of Ghana are very safe—extremely very safe. When it comes to terrorism, when it comes to issues of people involve in terrorism, this government is tracking and has every information about everybody,” he added.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM