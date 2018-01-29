CAF Confed. Cup: Kotoko to Launch Campaign Tomorrow

Asante Kotoko is inviting the media to the launching of its 2018 CAF Confederations Cup campaign in Kumasi tomorrow Tuesday January 30, 2018.

The event which starts at 11:30am at the Baba Yara Stadium is to announce the extent of preparedness of departments of the club for the upcoming competition.

Kotoko host CARA Brazzaville in Kumasi for the first leg of the first Preliminary Stage between 9-11 February with the return game in Congo set for either Tuesday February 20 or Wednesday February 21, 2018.

The club will avail itself to the media for questioning into various aspects of its preparations for the competition.

In attendance will be management members, Kojo Boafo who is the Head of Legal Affairs and the Head of Communications, Obed Acheampong and Dr. Michael Leat will represent the Medical Department.

Coach Steven Polack, his Assistant, Akakpo Patron and Team Manager Ohene Brenya will also represent the technical team.

Representing the playing body will be Captain, Amos Frimpong, Eric Donkor, Felix Annan, Sadick Adams, Daniel Dankwah and Jordan Opoku.

