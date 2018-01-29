Cape Coast Metro Assembly initiates one-trader- one- dustbin policy

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly has launched a new policy aimed at ridding the metropolis of filth .

The new policy dubbed “Wrap Your Waste, Own a dust bin” is the provision of litter bins for households while encouraging them to secure the content of their bins with polythene bags to prevent the waste from dropping in the street on their way to dump the said refuse at the designated refuse site.

Another part of the policy is to ensure every trader acquires a litter bin to keep the waste generated by their customers to avoid littering in the street and the market areas .

The move ,according to the assembly is to make the metropolis clean as additional waste bins will be stationed at vantage points to collect waste thereby killing the habit of littering .

Speaking in an interview with Starr News’ Central regional correspondent Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour , the Metropolitan Chief Executive Officer for Cape Coast Ernest Arthur indicated that the move will ultimately help booster tourism promotion in the town while again dealing with the potential for disease outbreak with possible deaths .

He therefore called on residents to cooperate with the assembly to ensure good sanitation in the town by avoiding practices such as littering and open defecation that could potentially derail efforts in ensuring healthy hygienic conditions in the metropolis .

The Cape Coast Metropolis was among the hardest hit areas when cholera hit the country two years ago and its the desire of the assembly to work hard in ensuring that such an outbreak doesn’t reoccur in the metropolis .

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Kwaku Baah-Acheamfour