E/R: fake Military Captain arrested  

A Military Captain has arrested a 27-year-old man identified Essel Prince Ferguson parading himself as a military officer at Ntoaso, a community near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

Captain Albert Kwadwo Evedzi, who is attached to the 37 military hospital in Accra with support from Sgt. Tengey Anthony of Burma camp arrested the suspect and handed him over to the Nsawam Police.

The suspect was arrested on January 28, at about 8:20pm. Subsequent search in his room led to the retrieval of three (3 ) military uniforms, kit Bag, Large Bag, water Pack, Barrette with a military crown, Desert boot and Military belt.

He is alleged to have duped some youth desperate to get enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces under the pretense of recruiting them into the Service.

The Nsawam Municipal Police Crime Officer, ASP Kofi Sarkodie, confirmed the arrest to Starr News.

He said further investigations are ongoing .

Meanwhile, some individuals who have fallen victim to extortion by the fake military captain have started lodging complaints at the Police station.

