© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

E/R: fake Military Captain arrested  

By kwame acheampong

A Military Captain has arrested a 27-year-old man identified Essel Prince Ferguson parading himself as a military officer at Ntoaso, a community near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

Captain Albert Kwadwo Evedzi, who is attached to  the 37 military hospital in Accra with support from Sgt. Tengey Anthony of Burma camp arrested the suspect and handed him over to the  Nsawam Police.

The suspect was arrested on January 28, at about 8:20pm. Subsequent search in his room led to the retrieval of three (3 ) military uniforms, kit Bag, Large Bag, water Pack, Barrette with a military crown, Desert boot and Military belt.

He is alleged to have duped some youth desperate to get enlisted into the Ghana Armed Forces under the pretense of recruiting them into the Service.

Related Posts

Soldier defiles 7-year-old girl

Nsawam: Over 20 students collapse at St. Martins SHS

Tamale: One soldier killed, others injured in fatal crash

The Nsawam Municipal Police Crime Officer, ASP Kofi Sarkodie, confirmed the arrest to Starr News.

He said further investigations are ongoing .

Meanwhile, some individuals who have fallen victim to extortion by the fake military captain have started lodging complaints at the Police station.

 

Source: Ghana/StarrFmonline.com/Kojo Ansah

You might also like
General

Soldier defiles 7-year-old girl

Headlines

Nsawam: Over 20 students collapse at St. Martins SHS

Headlines

Tamale: One soldier killed, others injured in fatal crash

Headlines

E/R: Rtd Soldier guns down notorious Land guard

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm