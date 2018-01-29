© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Federer on Nadal’s heels in rankings

By Anthony Bebli
Tennis - Australian Open - Men's singles final - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia, January 28, 2018. Winner Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates with the trophy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter - HP1EE1S0Y2N9D

Roger Federer’s victory in the Australian Open has taken him to within 155 points of world number one Rafael Nadal in the ATP rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals in Melbourne, has 9,760 points with Federer on 9,605.

Marin Cilic, who took Federer to five sets in the final, moves up three places to a career-high ranking of third.

Chung Hyeon is rewarded for his surprise run to the semi-finals with a 29-place leap to 29th in the world.

Rankings on January 29:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,760 points

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 9,605

3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,960 (+3)

4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,630 (-1)

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,610 (-1)

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,060 (-1)

7. David Goffin (BEL) 3,460

8. Jack Sock (USA) 2,880 (+1)

9. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,815 (+1)

Related Posts

Nadal cruises on in opening day of upsets

Federer advises Murray

Shanghai Masters: Federer beats great rival Nadal

10. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,705 (+1)

11. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,620 (+1)

12. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,490 (+1)

13. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2,470 (+1)

14. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,395 (+3)

15. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,385 (-7)

16. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,320 (+4)

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,235 (+1)

18. John Isner (USA) 2,230 (-2)

19. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,050 (-4)

20. Andy Murray (GBR) 1,960 (-1)

Selected

26. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1,667 (+23)

29. Chung Hyeon (KOR) 1,472 (+29)

 

Source: ATP

You might also like
Sports

Nadal cruises on in opening day of upsets

Sports

Federer advises Murray

Sports

Shanghai Masters: Federer beats great rival Nadal

Sports

Nadal wins third US Open

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm