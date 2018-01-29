Federer on Nadal’s heels in rankings

Roger Federer’s victory in the Australian Open has taken him to within 155 points of world number one Rafael Nadal in the ATP rankings released on Monday.

Nadal, who was knocked out in the quarter-finals in Melbourne, has 9,760 points with Federer on 9,605.

Marin Cilic, who took Federer to five sets in the final, moves up three places to a career-high ranking of third.

Chung Hyeon is rewarded for his surprise run to the semi-finals with a 29-place leap to 29th in the world.

Rankings on January 29:

1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,760 points

2. Roger Federer (SUI) 9,605

3. Marin Cilic (CRO) 4,960 (+3)

4. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 4,630 (-1)

5. Alexander Zverev (GER) 4,610 (-1)

6. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,060 (-1)

7. David Goffin (BEL) 3,460

8. Jack Sock (USA) 2,880 (+1)

9. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 2,815 (+1)

10. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,705 (+1)

11. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 2,620 (+1)

12. Sam Querrey (USA) 2,490 (+1)

13. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 2,470 (+1)

14. Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 2,395 (+3)

15. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,385 (-7)

16. Tomas Berdych (CZE) 2,320 (+4)

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 2,235 (+1)

18. John Isner (USA) 2,230 (-2)

19. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA) 2,050 (-4)

20. Andy Murray (GBR) 1,960 (-1)

Selected

26. Kyle Edmund (GBR) 1,667 (+23)

29. Chung Hyeon (KOR) 1,472 (+29)

Source: ATP