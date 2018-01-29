Fidelity Bank appoints Julian Opuni as Dep. MD

Fidelity Bank has appointed Julian Kingsley Opuni as its Deputy Managing Director.

Until his appointment, Mr. Opuni was the Divisional Director for Retail Banking where he played a key role in building the retail business of the Bank.

He brings on board a wealth of experience in banking, having worked in various roles in the international financial sector for over 20 years.

He is an Associate of the Institute of Financial Services (Aifs) and holds a Bsc. Degree in Banking & Financial Services from the University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology.

“We are elated to have such an experienced and hardworking personality as Deputy Managing Director of our bank. In his new role, Julian [Kingsley Opuni] will leverage his over 20 years banking experience to increase the competitiveness of Fidelity in the Banking world,” said Jim Baiden, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank.

Speaking on his new role, Mr. Opuni said, “I am greatly humbled and appreciative of the Board of Fidelity Bank for reposing their confidence in me for this high office. I will support the excellent leadership of Mr. Baiden to take Fidelity to the next level.”

Prior to joining Fidelity Bank, Mr. Opuni had a successful career with Lloyds Bank in the UK where he worked for over 18years. He joined Lloyds on their expedited management training program, holding many roles in operations and retail banking. Additionally he held several senior positions in both Business & Corporate Banking, finally serving as a Senior Manager with responsibility for various business centres in the West of London. He joined Fidelity in June 2012 as Head of Commercial Banking and progressed to become the Divisional Director of Retail Banking in April 2016.

Fidelity Bank is the largest privately owned Ghanaian bank in Ghana and the fourth largest in terms of assets and deposits. Fidelity Bank has two subsidiaries: Fidelity Asia Bank Limited and Fidelity Securities Limited. The bank currently has seventy-five branches and over 114 ATMs nationwide.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM