First Lady endorses Women African Cup of Nations

First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has endorsed the 2018 Women African Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to take place in Ghana from November 17 to December 5, 2018.

“I am very excited that Ghana will be hosting this years’ tournament; I believe that our women are preparing well ahead of the tournament to make us all proud,” she gladly said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo said this when the Local Organising Committee (LOC) paid a courtesy call on her ahead of the launch of the 2018 Women African Cup of Nations on March 23.

“I believe this tournament will help create more awareness and also project women football in Ghana. Since we are hosting the tournament for the first time, I am hopeful that our women can win the trophy for Ghana,” she optimistically expressed.

At a brief meeting on Tuesday, the First Lady was pleased with plans and preparations made towards the launch of Africa’s biggest women tournament.

She was unequivocal in praising the LOCs’ efforts in improving and developing the condition of the stadia across the country and its impressive strides in ensuring that Ghana stages a memorable tournament.

Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee for Women African Cup of Nations, Freda Akosua Prempeh, who led the delegation of LOC Executives to pay the courtesy call to the First Lady, updated her on the committee’s preparations, highlighting their commitment to the growth of women football in the country.

She said the LOC was committed to giving football lovers the best, adding that “we are working day and night to make sure the tournament becomes a success. I also hope our women football will be ignited through this tournament”.

Prempeh further lamented on the current state of the training pitches and called on the First Lady to support the renovation and probably adopt one of the training pitches.

She also used the medium to officially invite the First Lady to the launch of the tournament which is scheduled for March 23.

Prempeh also commended the First Lady for her role in pioneering the construction of the maternity block at The Komfo Amokye Teaching Hospital; which goes a long way in ensuring that the lives of women and children are well taken care of.

In her response to the LOC Chairperson’s request, the First Lady assured that her office would renovate and adopt the Achimota School Park, which will serve as a training pitch for the tournament.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo also assured the LOC of her presence at the launch of the tournament in March, stating that “I will be there to support your effort and I am grateful for the invitation”.

The 2018 Women African Cup of Nations will be the 13th Edition of the African Women Cup of Nations, the biennial international football championship organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the women national teams of Africa.

The tournament also doubles as the African qualifiers to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The 2018 Women African Cup of Nations is scheduled to take place from November 17 to 6th December, 2018. The Accra and Cape Coast Sports Stadia are in the lead to host the tournament.

