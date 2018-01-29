GH¢2k bounty placed on Ellembelle defilement suspects

The Ellembelle District Police Commander, Superintendent Thomas Bayor has assured parents of the 14-year-old class six pupil who was sexually abused by four men at Bobrama in the Ellembelle District of their readiness in bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

“Just have trust in the police, these men will not go free… justice will prevail, all we need is your cooperation and willingness to give information on the matter,” he added.

He gave the assurance when he accompanied the Ellembelle District Chief Executive Kwesi Bonzo, the Coordinating Director and the District Social Welfare officer to visit the home of the victim ostensibly to commiserate with the family and assured them of the District Security Council’s (DISEC) support in resolving the matter through the laws of the land.

Superintendent Bayor, however, dispelled allegations that his men were not ready to follow up on the matter when it was first reported, hence the seeming disappearance of the suspects.

The victim, a pupil of Asenda Basic School in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region who narrated her ordeal to Axim-based Ankobra FM said the men, aged between 17 and 35 gave her a drink suspected to have been mixed with an unknown substance when he attended a program at Bobrama, a town in the Ellembelle District on Monday January 15 .

According to her, she woke up the next morning outside their house in severe pains with blood stains all over her genital area. For fear of being reprimanded by her mother, she reported the incident to a friend of her mother who later reported the incident to the Police with her mother.

James Akpah, the father of the victim explained to the team that initially mothers of two of the culprits came to them to settle the case amicably but they refused which had resulted in their going into hiding.

The victim’s mother said, “all this while I had lost out on any hope and help in bringing these people to book but your coming here this afternoon has given me assurance that there is hope for me and my daughter.”

Mr. Bonzo, the District Chief Executive described the act as disgusting and one that must be condemned by all and sundry and bring justice to bear on the matter.

The assembly, he said, had instituted a reward package in the sum of GH¢2000 for anyone who would provide information leading to the arrest of the four suspects.

He said the matter was a social security one that must be given the needed attention in order to deter others from engaging in such, noting, “We cannot sit down and see these vices gain roots in the society…let’s nib it in the bud”.

The assembly later presented some items together with a cash of GH¢1000 to offset some of the medical bills of the victim whilst looking for another school for her.

Mr. Wisdom Baknuyega, the District Social Welfare Officer said psycho-social counseling had already started and the officers from now on would visit the victim twice weekly to help her in the recovery process.

