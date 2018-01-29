Sanitation: Going on social media wrong – Adda to Australian High C’ssioner

Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Joseph Kofi Adda, has rebuked the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana for taking to social media to complain about filth around the High Commission.

A section of the public has demanded for the immediate sack of the Minister over his incompetence after he sent people to clear up the refuse near the High Commission after the High Commissioner’s tweet went viral.

However, the Minister described the Diplomat’s claims as baseless, adding that the group of sanitation workers spotted in the Cantonments area clearing up the refuse were already scheduled to be there as part of an exercise by the Ministry to ensure that the entire country is cleaned.

“Really it’s not the High Commissioner who is telling us what to do. We have a programme, it’s just that we’ve not really done enough good job in keeping up with what we’re supposed to do. But we have mechanisms, we have people deployed to these places, so we appreciate the concern of the High Commissioner.

“But we think that he should have contacted us in the Ministry or contacted the Chief Executive of the AMA, to understand our side of the story to really make sure that the right people are there to do what they ought to do. Going on social media doesn’t really address this matter from a government to government point of view. I think on that note, he’s not done well, nonetheless we’ve had the results,” he said in an interaction with the Media.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM