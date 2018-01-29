World War III imminent; Africa must watch out – Historian

An Emeritus Professor at the Department of History at the University of Cape Coast, Professor Divine Edem Amenumey, has hinted that Africa could be dragged into a Third World War by the World’s Super Powers.

Prof. Amenumey delivering a keynote address at an International Conference organized by the History Department of the University of Cape Coast on the theme “Revisiting Africa and the Second World War” said Africa had no concern in the course of both the World War I and II but participated due to allies with colonial masters.

According to him, current conflict between American President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un could influence another World War with Africa participating since most African countries are still allied to the Super Powers.

Prof. Amenumey added that the World War One and Two had some great impact on Africa which resulted in the need for African emancipation.

He said in this age of competition between the United States of America and North Korea with most African States having sovereign governance, leaders should not be dragged into any disputes between the two superpowers.

He further called on historians to take the mandate of resolving this issue to prevent the possibility of a Third World War – Thus the need to revisit the African dimension of the two World Wars and their impact so that Africa doesn’t suffer any consequences.

