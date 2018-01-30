Gov’t directs Births and Deaths to review names ban policy

The Government has directed the Registry of Births and Deaths to review its operational guidelines banning some names.

This was revealed by the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Hajia Alima Mahama when she appeared before Parliament after she was summoned over the controversial policy.

Mr John Agbeko, Registrar at the Births and Deaths outfit, explained to Daily Heritage that local names like “Nana, Nii and Togbe” are most used as stool names and title for leaders in the traditional setup.

According to him, parents choose these names (titles) to honour relatives who have played vital roles in their lives and do not want their names to be missing from their family.

Mr Agbeko suggested that such titles that the registry does not accept as part of names should only be used in the house and the community and not add them to name for birth registration.

The decision by the registrar of Births and Deaths was greeted by massive condemnation from the public.

Addressing Parliament Tuesday, Hajia Alima Mahama said the policy will now be reviewed and names that were banned by the Births and Deaths will now be accepted.

“…With the sentiments expressed by the public, the acting Registrar for births and deaths registry has been directed to review the SOP and further directed that names such as Nana, Nii, Paapa and others as given by the parents should be accepted for registration,” Hon. Mahama said.

