Kwabenya Police attack: 10 suspects plead not guilty; 2 convicted

Ten out of the 12 suspects arrested in connection with the Kwabenya Police station attack have pleaded not guilty to the charges of leveled against them by the Police.

The two others Prince Osei and Atta Kwadwo told the Accra Circuit Court One presided over by his Honour Aboagye Tandoh that they accept the charges against them. Their sentencing have been differed to the next court hearing.

All 12 have been charged with a total of five counts namely possessing of firearms without authority, abetment to possessing firearm without lawful authority, conspiracy to commit crime to wit; Escape from lawful custody, escape from lawful custody, and abetment to escape from lawful custody all of which are contrary to section 23, 226(C) and 20(1) of the Criminal and Other Offenses Act (Act 29).

The case titled the Republic versus Prince Osei and Eleven others was originally to be heard Monday but was rescheduled because the judge was not available. The suspects have been remanded into Police custody.

The attack on the Police station led to the escape of seven suspects. A police officer on duty was also killed in the attack.

A manhunt led to the arrest of the 12 suspects.

The twelve accused persons presented before the court today are; Prince Odeon, Atta Kwadwo, Kofi Darko, Nancy Denta, and George Yeboah. The others are Prince Kofi Acheampong, Edward Lartey, Kofi Seshie, George Sarbah, Elvis Owusu, George Asante and Theophilus Bandah.

