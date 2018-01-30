Man City Confirm Record £57m Laporte Signing From Athletic Bilbao

Manchester City have bolstered their defence with their signing of Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao.

Centre-back Laporte, 23, is now the Premier League leaders’ most expensive signing ever, costing around £57m.

“City are delighted to announce the signing of French centre-back Aymeric Laporte,” the club announced on their official website on Tuesday.

“The 23-year-old joins the Club from Athletic Bilbao as Pep Guardiola’s sixth signing of the 2017/18 season and has signed a deal until 2023.

“Regarded as one of the most promising young defenders in Europe, Laporte will take the number 14 shirt and is eager to help the Blues in their hunt for silverware.”

Laporte said: “I am very happy to be here. City are a Club with a lot of ambition and they are one of the best teams in Europe.

“I am looking forward to working under Pep Guardiola and trying to help the Club to achieve success.

“It means a lot that the Club have shown faith in me and I am excited to get started.”

