Martin Amidu to be vetted February 13

The Special Prosecutor nominee, Martin Amidu will be vetted by Parliament’s Appointment Committee on Tuesday, February 13, 2018.

The former Attorney General and Minister for Justice was nominated by President Akufo-Addo as the First ever Special Prosecutor in January this year.

Mr. Amidu, has earned the nickname ‘Citizen Vigilante’ for his no-nonsense stance and campaign against corruption particularly during the NDC administration.

The President in announcing the name, said he received the nomination from the Attorney General Gloria Akuffo, and has accepted the nominee.

The President also noted that Mr. Amidu, although a retired public officer, has accepted the nomination.

He added that Mr. Amidu has the requisite integrity and independence of character to occupy such challenging office.

“I have done so because I am fully convinced that Mr. Martin Amidu, a prominent legal personality who held the high office of the Attorney General of the Republic in the government of the late President John Evans Attah Mills has the requisite integrity, competence, courage and independence of character to discharge effectively the responsibilities of this office.”

About Martin Amidu

Martin A. B. K. Amidu was the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice from January 2011 till January 2012 under the late President John Evans Atta-Mills.

Amidu, a member of the NDC, served as the Deputy Attorney-General for about the last four years of the Provisional National Defence Council military government.

After civilian rule was established in the Fourth Republic in January 1993, he continued to serve in the government of Jerry Rawlings as Deputy Attorney-General. This he did for both terms lasting eight years until January 2001.

In the December 2000 presidential elections, he stood as the running mate of John Atta Mills. They both, however, lost to President John Kufuor that year.

