Odinga’s swearing in could destabilize Kenya – Irbard

International Relations and Security Expert, Irbard Ibrahim, has warned that moves by Kenya’s Opposition Leader Raila Odinga to swear himself in as president today [Tuesday] could destabilize the East African Country.

Three majo Television Stations in Kenya have been shut down Odinga prepares for his swearing in.

Odinga challenged the result of the original August vote winning an unprecedented annulment, but then boycotted the court-ordered re-run in October handing victory to Kenyatta who won 98% of the vote but with a turnout of just 39%.

The country, according reports, is tensed as many have trouped the capital Nairobi to witness the supposed swearing in.

In a statement Tuesday January 30, Irbard urged for restraints “on all sides” to avoid a repeat of the violence in 2007/2008 that saw many civilians lose lives and limbs.

“As an external observer and also a player in the political and security space of East Africa, especially Kenya, I find it quite troubling that the flag-bearer of the opposition NASA party Mr Raila Odinga would have himself sworn in as President even though he withdrew from the election that saw his main contender President Uhuru Kenyatta emerge winner,” he said.

He added, “It is up to the Kenyan constitution to give whatever interpretation it wants to what is seen by some as treasonable and a national security threat. But detaining Raila Odinga could spark off an uncontrollable outbreak of violence.”

He further called on the regional bloc IGAD and the AU to intervene with dispatch and urgency to open negotiations between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga to set up a roadmap for peace, “even if it will mean a power-sharing agreement to prevent potential carnage on the streets of Kenya.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM