Photos: Starr Woman Project—Dream Edition team visits New Horizon

The STARR WOMAN PROJECT- DREAM EDITION which is spearheaded by STARR 103.5 FM together with its sister stations in partnership with STAR Ghana is a three year advocacy drive seeking to significantly rectify the profound disadvantages and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs with disability and to promote their participation in economic spheres of this country.

It also seeks to promote these women’s access to equal opportunities and rights that enable them to realize their dreams. In view of this the Starr Woman Dream Edition team visited the New Horizon Special School which is an institution for people with special needs.

The principal, Vanessa Adu Akorsah took the team round the various classrooms and workshop centers. We also interacted with some of the students, women as well as men with special needs.

The team led by the face of the project, Anita Erskine engaged some of the women at the workshop who were busily sowing. Most of the items these women produce are put up for sale in the school shop. Items are patronize by guest or visitors who come over to the school on daily basis. Funds generated are being used to empower these women to learn more skills and become independent.

This was of great interest to us since our project is geared towards women in business. We interacted with them on entrepreneurship, got to know of their challenges and how this project will assist to empower these women.

