PURC begins tariff review for 2018

By Mohammed Awal

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced that it has begun the process for the examination and approval of electricity and water tariffs for 2018.

The move, according to the Commission, was in accordance with the PURC Act, 1997 (Act 538).

A statement issued Tuesday January 30 and signed by Mami Dufie Ofori, Executive Secretary of the Commission Tuesday said: “The 2018 Major Tariff Review commenced by way of soliciting inputs from all stakeholders of the Commission and the general public.”

According to the statement, the Commission has subsequently received proposals from the Utility Companies: Volta River Authority (URA); Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo); Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG); Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo); Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL); Enclave Power Company (EPC), Ghana Chamber of Telecommunication including the Government of Ghana.

“Analysis of the received proposals is ongoing,” it said.

The general public is therefore by this release “being reminded to submit their inputs as requested in our earlier advert to the public in respect of the Major Tariff Review on or before the deadline of 31St January, 2018.

“This is to create an environment of transparency and fair hearing for all stakeholders of the utility service industry,” noted the statement.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

Comments
