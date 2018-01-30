“Renaming Tamale Sports Stadium after Aliu Mahama apt”

Aliu Mahama Foundation has thanked President Akufo-Addo for renaming the Tamale Sports Stadium after late Vice President Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

The late Aliu Mahama was one of the founding fathers of Real Tamale United, a once powerful Ghana Premier League side now wallowing in Division II.

Over GH¢100,000 was spent in renaming the Tamale Sports Stadium after late vice president Aliu Mahama.

In a statement Tuesday January 30 the Foundation said, “It is honoured and humbled by the kind gesture of the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, most especially for renaming the Tamale Sports Stadium as Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in remembrance of Alhaji Aliu Mahama as a true Statesman and a pride of the North.

“This is a symbolic gesture that is appreciated and celebrated by many Ghanaians across the world.”

Below is the statement from the foundation.

Aliu Mahama Foundation would like to express our sincere gratitude to the general public for the love and support shown to the memory of His Excellency Alhaji Aliu Mahama during the celebration of the 5th Memorial Anniversary of the passing of the former Vice President of the Republic of Ghana.

The Foundation is also grateful to the Vice President, H.E Alhaji Dr, Mahmudu Bawumia for his guidance and effort to be present in all the major activities of the memorial anniversary.

We also use this opportunity to thank the Parliament of Ghana under the leadership of the Speaker Rt. Hon. Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Minority leader Hon. Haruna Iddrisu and Majority leader Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Ministers of State, corporate organizations and private individuals as well as members of the various committees, Chaired by Gabby Otchere Darko for their selflessness and genuine dedication to the successful celebration of the 5th Memorial Anniversary.

Aliu Mahama Foundation wishes to use this opportunity to ask for support from the general public in our quest to intensify the DO THE RIGHT THING campaign for the greater discipline of the Ghanaian citizens.

