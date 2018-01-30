Sellas Tetteh appointed Black Queens coach

The Ghana Football Association has appointed former Under-20 boss Sellas Tetteh as the coach for the senior women’s national team, the Black Queens.

Tetteh takes over from Mas-Ud Dramani who vacated the post for a new challenge at Danish club side FC Nordsjaelland.

Starrfmonline.com understands former Black Queens player Mercy Tagoe-Quarcoo will assist Tetteh in his new role.

Tagoe-Quarcoo is also a former referee who has now attained a Caf Licence ‘A’ coaching certificate.

The 61-year-old Sellas Tetteh won the FIFA under-20 World Cup with the Black Satellites in 2009. He has taken charge of all the male national teams of Ghana.

His last national team job was with the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone, a side he handled from 2015 until last year.

Tetteh becomes the coach of the Black Queens at a time the team is preparing to host and win the Women’s AFCON (in November) and also take part in the maiden Wafu Women’s Championship scheduled for Ivory Coast in February.

