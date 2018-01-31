Police: We are not rejecting applicants in Brong Ahafo

Police in the Brong Ahafo Region have denied reports of unjustifiably disqualifying some applicants seeking enlistment into the Ghana Police Service.

Over three thousand applicants are currently undergoing screening exercise at the Sunyani Coronation Park to be enlisted into the Police Service and the Police administration there are being accused of deliberately rejecting some of the applicants.

But speaking to Starr News, the Brong Ahafo Regional Police PR, Chief Inspector Augustine Oppong said none of the applicants has been disqualified.

“Some people are sitting on the fence and they are there criticizing us that somebody is having a nice body…well built and we decided to reject the person.

“Who’ll do that? We’ll not do that because we want strong men who have the qualification to join the service. So under no circumstance will we the police decide to just reject some people,” he said.

