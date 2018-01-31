© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Dede Ayew seals Swansea return

By Anthony Bebli

Swansea have completed the signing of Andre Ayew for a club-record transfer fee.

The 28-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract at the Liberty Stadium and returns to his former club following a brief stint with West Ham.

Ayew completed a club-record £20.5million transfer to West Ham in the summer of 2016 and scored nine times in 43 appearances for the Hammers.

The Ghanaian international’s transfer fee is understood to be in the region of £18million which is more than the £15.5million the Swans paid for Atletico Madrid striker Borja Baston in 2016.

Source:Talksports

