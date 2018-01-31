Fire guts Dome Market

The popular Dome Market in Accra was torched Wednesday, January 31, 2018, evening.

Traders were left helpless as the blaze consumed their wares worth hundreds of Ghana Cedis. The inferno also destroyed structures of the market.

At the time of filing this report, Fire fighters from the Ga East District of the Greater Accra region were at the scene to douse the spreading fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM