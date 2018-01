Former Hearts of Oak board member Alhaji Hearts who is known in private life as Alhaji Suleiman Ibrahim is dead.

His death occurred at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday where he was on admission for some time.

According to Islamic traditions, he will be buried on Thursday morning.

Alhaji Hearts is fondly remembered for his role in the club’s 2000 CAF Champions League triumph and the 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

Source:Soccernet