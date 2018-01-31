MUSIGA, MTN clash over Hitmaker Concept

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) is the brain behind MTN Hitmaker, the head of membership and business for the union, Richmond Adu Poku has revealed.

“The Union came up with this proposal (Hitmaker) and sent it to MTN,” Mr. Poku told George Quaye on The Pundits show.

He said the idea came to being after TV3’s Mentor and Charter House’s Stars of the Future became extinct. The union realizing the void thought of the Hitmaker idea and presented it to telecommunication giant MTN.

Mr. Poku added that the Union played an integral role in the first two editions of the Hitmaker but later took the backstage.

His comment was on the back of the numerous initiatives of the Union to support the industry.

MTN denies

Brands Manager at MTN, Eli Kpodo, has denied the claim by MUSIGA.

Speaking to Starr Business’ Osei Owusu Amankwaah, Mr Kpodo said the Hitmaker was solely conceptualised by MTN.

“They cannot – and I mean MUSIGA; cannot lay claim to the property of MTN Hitmaker. We conceptualized it and have grown it till date; and if I say we; we, as in MTN,” he said.

However, he explained that, MTN Hitmaker partnered MUSIGA for the first two seasons due to the fact that it is the biggest recognizable music group in the country.

“It is true that they were part of the Judges from the beginning, however, after the conceptualization, what we did is to invite MUSIGA to become a partner to this. Partner because you are the industry body overlooking to the development of the industry; and that was the context within which they were being invited. So that they can be part of the judging process and all that. And beyond that the interest faded away,” Mr. Kpodo added.

MTN Hitmaker is a trademark property of MTN Ghana. It has had six editions since its inception.

Standout performer, Freda, made history as the first female to win the competition last year.

Previous winners of MTN Hitmaker include, KiDi, Koo Ntakra and Kurl Songx and Kuami Eugene.

MUSIGA is the biggest music group in the country. It has over 4,500 members.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Osei Owusu Amankwaah