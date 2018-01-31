Nigerian buys Schwarzenegger’s car for $2.5m

A Nigerian man has bought a Bugatti Veyron car owned by Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nigeria’s privately owned Punch news site reports.

Obi Okeke, popularly known as Doctor Bugatti, bought the car for $2.5m ( £1.7m)

The Bugatti Veyron 2015 model goes 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds and has only had about 1,000 miles on it, the report says.

According to entertainment site TMZ, Mr Okeke, a Bugatti dealer, has intentions to resell the vehicle.

Mr Okeke has a lucrative client base, which includes heavyweight boxing champion Floyd Mayweather.

The Spanish edition of the motor sport magazine, Top Gear, has a story about Mr Okeke “titled the man capable of selling 93 cars at a time.”

Source: BBC