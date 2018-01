French Ligue One leaders, Paris Saint Germaine, PSG, have sold Brazilian forward Lucas Moura to North London side Tottenham Hotspurs for a reported fee of £25million.

Pictures of Lucas Moura went viral online on Tuesday showing the PSG star undergoing a medical after stepping off the Eurostar from Paris at St Pancras station in London.

The PSG forward, who signed a five-and-a-half year deal with Tottenham, will wear the No 27 shirt.

Source:Dailymail