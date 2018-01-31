Samuel Eto’o joins Konyaspor

African football legend, Samuel Eto’o, has joined Konyaspor from Antalayspor for an undisclosed fee.

The 36-year-old called it quits with the New Antalya Stadium outfit after three seasons.

During his time at Antalayspor, he scored 44 goals in 76 games.

A statement from Antalayspor read, “We thank him for his contributions to the club so far and we wish him success in the next sporting event.”

Eto’o, a former Chelsea star, would be hoping to use his wealth of experience to help Mehmet Özdilek’s men swim out of the relegation waters.

The club are placed 17th on the Super Lig log with 16 points from 19 games.

