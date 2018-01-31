Shatta Wale joins Zylofon Media in $1.5m deal

Popular Ghanaian Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has joined Zylofon Music, the music wing of entertainment company, Zylofon Media in a reported $1.5 million deal.

The ‘kakai’ hitmaker was unveiled Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at the company’s head office at East Legon in Accra.

The Shatta Movement boss now joins Stonebwoy, Becca, Kumi Guitar, Joyce Blessing, Obibini who were signed on the record label last year.

Shatta Wale real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah, is one of the biggest dance hall artiste in Ghana.

The controversial musician is renowned for hits such as ‘Kakai,’ ‘Mahama Paper,’ ‘Ayoo,’ ‘Taking Over,’ among others.

About Zylofon Media

Zylofon Media Company Limited is limited liability company duly registered and incorporated in Ghana by the company’s Act of 1963 (ACT 179).

They are a multimedia entertainment company established to supply profitable, acceptable, audio and visual entertainment to diverse domestic and international consumers.

Apart from its music activities, it also has a movie making wing among other creative arts sects.

Recently, the company launched a fund for creative artists and a digital platform for creative people to monitise their creative works.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline,com/103.5FM