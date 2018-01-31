Shoot galamseyers – Osei Owusu

The first Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joe Osei Owusu, has said shooting illegal miners can be an effective way of dealing with the illegal mining menace.

The anti-galamsey task force, Operation Vanguard, recently expressed unhappiness about what it said was the courts leniency in dealing with illegal miners brought before them.

According to the Commander of the task force, Colonel Michael Amoah Ayisi, if the situation lingers, illegal miners and their financiers will be motivated to act with impunity.

The task force since its composition last year has arrested some 983 illegal miners, violating the government’s ban on small-scale mining. Twelve Chinese and four Burkinabes are among those arrested by the eight-month-old operation.

Only 95 suspects from the 983, representing less than 10% have been convicted.

In an exclusive interview with Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent, Ibrahim Alhassan, Hon. Osei Owusu prescribed that the only viable way to clamp down on the menace is to be ruthless.

“The other time I said we should shoot people and people were not happy with that. [But] I still think that the way to deal with recalcitrant people is not to use the regular law system,” he proposed.

Blaming the communities for the unending menace, Mr. Osei Owusu said, “Many of them are complicit. They hide the perpetrators in the afternoon and they go in the night to go and destroy the water bodies.”

