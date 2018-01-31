SWAG set to inaugurate Volta Region chapter

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) will on Thursday 1st February 2018, inaugurate its Volta regional chapter.

SWAG which is the umbrella body for sports writers, including broadcasters, in the country has been in existence for over 50 years yet has no branch in the region.

In a bid to make SWAG vibrant in all the 10 regions, the association is due to inaugurate regional branches and the Volta Region is set to have theirs on Thursday.

General Secretary of SWAG Williams Ezah confirmed this to GBC Volta Star Radio.

“SWAG will definitely inaugurate the chapter soon. If not for unforeseen difficulties, it would have been in existence before 2017 ended. We as a body want to see the regional umbrella effective and running” he said.

The inauguration will take place in Ho the capital of the Volta Region and is expected to bring together all sports writers and broadcasters in the region.

Source:GNA