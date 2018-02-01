Akufo-Addo suspends Upper West regional Minister

The Upper West regional Minister Sulemana Alhassan has been suspended by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with immediate effect.

A statement by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin stated “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has suspended, with immediate effect, from office, the Minister for the Upper West Region, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, pending the outcome of the investigation into the unfortunate incidents that occurred at the premises of the Upper West Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in Wa, on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018.

“President Akufo-Addo reiterates his commitment to the application of the laws of the land, which must occur without fear or favour, affection or and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.”

The statement added that the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Amidu Ishaq, will act as Regional Minister in the interim, pending the conclusion of the investigation.

The decision comes after angry workers of NADMO, in the Upper West Region criticized the Regional Minister for shielding hooligans who attacked the NADMO Regional Director, instead of allowing the police to arrest them.

They say the Minister demonstrated that he did not value their lives as he prevented the arrest of some angry party youth who stormed the organization’s office on Wednesday in an attempt to beat up all the staff.

The workers, led by the Regional NADMO Public Relations Officer, Erica Sieyi, while addressing the press on Thursday morning, vowed that they will not return to work until the youth are arrested.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM