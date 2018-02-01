Bawumia returns today

The Presidency has announced that the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is expected back in the country from his medical leave in the United Kingdom today, Thursday, February 1.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, in an official statement said Dr. Bawumia will be met on arrival by President Akufo-Addo and his wife.

“The Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will return to Ghana from the United Kingdom, on Thursday, 1st February, 2018. This is after he took a 12-day medical leave, on the advice of his doctors.

“He will be met on arrival by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo,” the statement signed by Mr. Arhin stated.

Dr. Bawumia left Ghana for the United Kingdom two weeks ago on medical leave after the Presidency revealed that he had fallen ill, and undergone medical tests.

The Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, later added that, the decision to fly Dr. Bawumia to the UK, was to ensure that he was kept away from visitors who may disturb his rest and recuperation period.

During his medical leave, Dr. Bawumia was pictured and captured on video with his wife, Samira Bawumia, on the streets of London taking a stroll.

This came at a time the Minority in Parliament was calling for full disclosure on the health status of the Vice President.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, however, described the Minority’s call as hypocritical and preposterous.

