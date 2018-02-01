© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Bordeaux pull out of Richmond Boakye deal after injury

By Anthony Bebli

French Ligue 1 side Bordeaux has pulled out of the deal to sign striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom on transfer deadline day after he sustained a serious injury in a Red Star Belgrade training match.

Bordeaux had agreed a €6m with Red Star Belgrade and a remuneration package for the player.

Discussions had been intense since Monday and Red Star rejected an offer of a loan-with-option-to-buy on Tuesday.

Then the French cancelled a permanent offer they made on Wednesday after he sustained a calf injury which ruled him out for two weeks to one month.

Bordeaux are disappointed a deal could not happen and see the 25-year Ghana striker as a longtime target.

Source: Starrsportsgh

