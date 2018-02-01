CHAN : Nigeria beat Sudan 1-0, qualify for final

Nigeria set up a final date with host Morocco after a Gabriel Okechukwu a first half strike handed them victory against resilient Sudan

on Wednesday in Marrakech.

Okechukwu’s 16th minute strike separated the two sides as Nigeria survived onslaughts from the Desert Hawks to reach a first final in

the history of the championship designed exclusively for footballers playing in their domestic leagues.

A game that saw the two sides finish with ten men each; it was the Super Eagles who counted themselves luckier in a game the

Sudanese never gave up until the final whistle.

The Nigerians were dealt a major blow as early as the fifth minute when goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa was forced off after colliding

with Mohamed Hashim. However his replacement Ajiboye Oladale proved equal to the task as his superb saves was vital in the Super

Eagles progress to the decisive stage of the competition.

On 16 minutes, Anthony Okpotu’s flick found Okechukwu who slid past Sudan goalie Akram El Hadi for the opener.

Okputu should have doubled the lead two minutes later but Akram had the better of him in a one-on-one situation.

The Sudanese kept the Nigerian defence boiling in the dying embers of the first half but Ajiboye saved Ahmed Bashir’s glancing

header on the stroke of time.

Sudan resumed the better of the two sides and their dominance in the forced Nigeria midfield Ifeanyi Ifeanyi to earn himself a second

yellow card on 57 minutes, and eventually his marching off orders.

The Desert Hawks made the most of the numerical advantage as the Nigerians esoted to counter attacks.

Seven minutes from time, Ajiboye was again to Nigeria’s rescue denying Abdel Latif Ismail before Stephen Eze ballooned away a

goalbound shot on the line.

Sudan suffered a huge blow when Bakri Makki was sent off on 87 minutes for fouling Okechukwu, who had broken loose on the

counter, just outside the penalty area.

Ajiboye kept Nigeria with two decisive saves in stoppage time as Sudan were left to rue to their missed opportunities.

Nigeria will face Morocco in Sunday’s final, whilst Sudan battles Libya in third place match 24-hours earlier.

Source: CAF